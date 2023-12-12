Large industrial fire sparks evacuation of Miles City neighborhood

A large fire at a tank-cleaning business forced evacuations in a Miles City neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Quala Wash on Edgewood Drive and discovered thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

Authorities said they had concerns about explosives and fuel in the building and ordered an evacuation order for a one-mile radius, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

Custer County Fire Chief Corey Cheguis told MTN News the fire was knocked down, but firefighters were keeping people away from the area until the smoke clears.

About 30,000 gallons of oil burned, Cheguis said.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause. No injuries were reported.