Update: 4 injured in Billings crash

Update 4:58 p.m. All lanes of traffic have been reopened.

A three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 15th Street West sent four people to the hospital with what police are calling minor injuries Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. and shut down both eastbound lanes on Grand, as well as one westbound lane. Witness accounts say a man in his 40s was driving a red Lexus and ran a red light and T-boned a Toyota 4-runner, causing the 4-runner to flip and come to rest on its side.

Two occupants in each car were transported by ambulance, but it is not being investigated as a serious injury crash.

The 4-runner then spun and collided with a Subaru Forrester, causing minor damage.

(first report) The eastbound lanes of Grand Avenue were shut down Saturday afternoon near the intersection of 15th Street West after a three-vehicle accident.

Billings police said in a tweet to expect delays.

One westbound lane remains open.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.