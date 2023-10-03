Lame Deer man dies in head-on crash near Ashland

A 21-year-old Lame Deer man died early Monday morning after a head-on collision with a semi tractor on U.S. Highway 212 northwest of Ashland, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4:39 a.m. at mile marker 56 of Highway 212.

The 21-year-old man, who was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, was heading west in the eastbound lane when he went over a hill and struck the Peterbilt tractor, which was heading east, according to the highway patrol. The vehicles burst into flames on contact.

The two people inside the tractor, the 26-year-old male driver from British Columbia and a 58-year-old male passenger, were both injured and taken to the Indian Health Services hospital in Lame Deer.

The 21-year-old died on the way to the hospital.

Troopers say the suspect alcohol was a factor.