Lame Deer family holds powwow memorializing killed loved one

LAME DEER — It's been three years since the body of Deanna Limberhand of Lame Deer was found in the Stillwater River near Absarokee. Her family still lives without answers surrounding her death, memorializing the day her body was found with a powwow Saturday.

Rynalea Whiteman Pena Where Deanna Limberhand was found.

Family members said she was found beaten and bound. They've taken over July 20, celebrating Limberhand's life at the Lame Deer Powwow grounds to remember the 39-year old woman.

Rynalea Whiteman Pena Family members and friends of Deanna Limberhand

Dozens of friends and family took part in memorial dances and walks, hoping to remind the public of the MMIP epidemic impacting them and so many others.

Rynalea Whiteman Pena Memorializing Deanna Limberhand with song and dance at the Lame Deer Powwow grounds.

Limberhand left behind five children.