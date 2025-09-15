Lame Deer closes schools over security concerns

Schools in Lame Deer were closed Monday because of safety concerns due to a threat, and school will open Tuesday with enhanced security, district officials wrote on social media.

School officials wrote that law enforcement is involved, but they do not believe the district is facing an ongoing threat.

On Tuesday, the schools will reopen with access limited to the school building, officials wrote on social media.

"We are partnering closely with local law enforcement to make our school a safer place for everyone. These changes are a long-term safety measure designed to protect our students and staff while maintaining a welcoming learning environment," they wrote.

Here's the first message posted Sunday:

Safety of our students is paramount at Lame Deer Public Schools. Out of an abundance of caution, school will be closed tomorrow, September 15, 2025 due to safety concerns involving threats. Law enforcement is involved and there is no ongoing danger at this time. Updates will be shared as soon as possible and we plan to return Tuesday, September 16, 2025 with added security measures. Thank you for your understanding as we prioritize student and staff safety.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Alvera Cook, Elementary Principal

Mr. Matthew Jolley, 7-12 Principal

Ms. Salley King, 7-12 Dean of Students

Mrs. Victoria Falls Down, Superintendent

Here's the second message, posted Monday:

Dear Families and Community Members,

As we prepare to return to school, the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority. Beginning Tuesday, September 16, 2025 access to the school building will be limited as part of our commitment to strengthening school security.

We are partnering closely with local law enforcement to make our school a safer place for everyone. These changes are a long-term safety measure designed to protect our students and staff while maintaining a welcoming learning environment.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work together to keep our school community safe and secure.

Thank you for your continued support.