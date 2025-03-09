PARK CITY — Recently laid-off Stillwater mine employee Steve Downing is battling an aggressive form of Lymphoma, just a few months after receiving the news he'd lose his job.

Downing worked at the mine for 27 years doing a variety of jobs, before being notified that he would be included in the mass layoffs that wound up eliminating 640 employees.

Watch the video here:

Laid-off Stillwater miner battling aggressive cancer in Denver

"It was weird," Landon Downing, Steve's youngest son, said. "I've always known my dad to work at the mine. To see him eventually do something different is kind of a shock."

The news of their father losing his job was stunning for Steve's three children, purely because of the sheer amount of jobs lost.

"We all knew something was going to happen, but I don't think anybody thought it would be the big number that it was," said Steve's other son Corbin Downing.

Steve's daughter Makayla Downing said the cuts were felt by many throughout Stillwater County.

"There was over 600 people that got laid-off," said Makayla. "So, it impacted the community too."

The Downings were hit twice, as Corbin was also laid-off from his position at the mine.

"I was trying to follow in his footsteps and work there also," Corbin said. "And then it happens to both of us. It was shocking."

Steve's wife, Shanna Downing, said it was a challenging time that she never could have imagined.

"We were more worried for Corbin and the community than ourselves, but it was hard," Shanna said. "Overall, it was still really stressful for our family and the whole community."

With much uncertainty about the future, Makayla said she feared that her father would have to move out of the state for another job.

"I was just hoping he'd be able to find something to stay here because he has two little grand kids," Makayla said. "A lot of these mine employees had to find jobs far away."

Amidst an uncertain future, more adversity struck. Steve's health began to derail while building a shop with his two sons.

"He would go inside after an hour or two and just not feel good," Landon said.

"Then it started to be him working halfdays, then working a little less and a little less," Corbin said. "His energy just kept going down."

After weeks of struggle, Steve checked into a Billings hospital looking to find out what was wrong. After a two-night stay, he received the diagnosis that he had Lymphoma and would flown to Denver for treatment.

"It was tough," Shanna said. "It was hard for everybody, Steve included."

The news was Earth shattering for his children, who have remained in Billings while both parents are gone.

"Cancer is just a strong word, so you immediately think the worst," Landon said. "My mind was going everywhere."

It also puts a massive strain on the family financially, which no longer has the insurance from Steve's mining job.

"He's always been our prime income and our prime insurance," Shanna said. "The insurance was my main concern, obviously."

But the community has rallied to help, raising nearly $20,000 on the family's GoFundMe page and also supporting the children as they continue to live in Montana.

"It's really hard as a mom to not be there with my kids," Shanna said. "But the community has assured me and really helped my family."

It's a huge help for the Downings, who still remain confident in their father's ability to perverse.

"Family is his biggest thing, and I know he's never going to give up on anything," Landon said. "He doesn't take second place well."