KTVQ Wins 2 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

KTVQ is honored to be the recipient of two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The RTDNA is the world’s largest professional broadcast and digital journalism organization, whose mission is to protect and promote responsible journalism.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical excellence and exemplify service to the public good. The awards are named for broadcast pioneer Edward R. Murrow, who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

In the small market television category, KTVQ received the top award in the Hard News category for Andrea Lutz’ story on a lawsuit filed by the family of Braven Glenn, a 17-year-old boy from Crow Agency who died when he collided with a train following a police chase on the Crow Reservation.

Watch the story here:

Crow mother: U.S. government was negligent in son's death

KTVQ also received top honors in the category of Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the station’s comprehensive news coverage in 2024 on the Crow Reservation.

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OFmu3mzf0c

In addition to the two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, KTVQ also received 6 Northwest Regional Emmy Award nominations including two for Best Evening Newscast. Winners will be announced at the 62nd Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards on June 7th in Seattle, Washington.

KTVQ nominees from the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences include:

Best Newscast:

April 11, 2024: Montana’s Property Tax Problem

August 7, 2024: Wild Winds on a Wacky Wednesday

Politics/Government – News:

Taxed to the Max: Affording Montana – Andrea Lutz

Watch the story here:

Property taxes skyrocket, but not for Montana's Governor

Business/Consumer – News:

No More Mystery Meat – Keagan Harsha

Watch the story here:

Montana Ag Network: Big Sandy school serves up local beef

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – News:

How Girls Flag Football Saved a Life – Scott Breen

Watch the story here:

How girls flag football saved a life

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Long Form Content:

We Are Gold: A Tribute to Montana’s Special Olympians

Watch the story here: