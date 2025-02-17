KTVQ translator issues impacting some Northern Wyoming viewers

KTVQ is experiencing problems at our McCullough Peak translator, which means some viewers in the Cody and Powell areas are unable to access KTVQ news and programming over the air.

Our Montana Television Network engineers are working to address the problem and make repairs to the translator.

However, the winter storm is impacting our ability to reach the site and address the problem. Some Northern Wyoming viewers may not to be able to watch KTVQ, MTN, or our other stations over the air for several days. We hope to repair the problems by the end of the week.

In the meantime, your MTN local news can still be viewed from 5-7 every morning, at noon, and at 4:30, 5:30 and 10 p.m. every evening through our Q2 app.

Click here for information on how to download our news app: https://www.ktvq.com/about-us/q2-apps