KTVQ staff nominated for 8 Northwest Regional Emmys, wins Edward R. Murrow award

BILLINGS - KTVQ-TV has been nominated for eight Northwest Emmy Awards, including "Best Newscast" by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Winners will be announced at the official Emmy gala in Seattle on Saturday, June 4.

The 2022 Emmys celebrate “broadcast excellence" from the previous year in a variety of categories. The Northwest division covers Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington state.

Below is the list of nominees from KTVQ:

Best Evening Newscast – “Wild Winds on a Turkey Tuesday”

Historical/Cultural – “Victory Dance,” Brandon Sullivan, Reporter/Videographer

Sports Story – News – “River Dreams,” Andrea Lutz, Reporter, Brandon Sullivan, Photographer

News Promotion – Single Spot – “MTN News – Our Home,” Brandon Sullivan, Director/Producer

Photographer – News – Brandon Sullivan

Photographer – Short Form or Long Form Content – Brandon Sullivan

Editor – News – Brandon Sullivan

Editor – Non-news (Short/Long Form Content) – Brandon Sullivan

KTVQ is also the recipient of a 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Reporter Andrea Lutz and Photographer/Editor Brandon Sullivan were recognized for their October 2021 story, “River Dreams,” which featured Red Lodge resident Lindsay Szofran, who became the newest member of the United States ladies fly fishing team.

WATCH HERE: https://www.ktvq.com/news/local-news/river-dreams-red-lodge-woman-lands-a-spot-on-us-ladies-fly-fishing-team

Regional Murrow winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration. Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.