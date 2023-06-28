KTVQ receives award for TV Newscast of the Year

BILLINGS - The KTVQ-TV team was recently honored with several prestigious “E.B. Craney Awards” from the Montana Broadcasters Association at an annual convention held in Billings.

The awards are named in honor of Montana broadcast pioneer Ed Craney, and recognize excellence in local news, production, promotion, and public service.

KTVQ received awards in these categories:



TV Newscast of the Year

TV Breaking News

TV On-Air Broadcaster of the Year – Andrea Lutz

TV Feature News – Russ Riesinger

A full list of the 2023 awards can be viewed here: https://www.mtbroadcasters.org/awards/ebcraney

The Craney Awards are the culmination of a successful awards season for the KTVQ News Team, which also received the award for “Best Morning Newscast” from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences during the Northwest Emmy Awards in Seattle. KTVQ was also nominated for multiple regional Emmy awards, including “Best Evening Newscast” and “Best News Special.”

KTVQ is also a recipient of a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The station received the “Excellence in Innovation Award.”

Regional Murrow winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration. Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise, and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

