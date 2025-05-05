KTVQ nearing completion of transmitter upgrade

KTVQ is nearing completion of the upgrade of its transmitter, shifting from a very high frequency channel to an ultra-high frequency channel. This change will require viewers who watch over the air to rescan their televisions to continue receiving the station's signal.

The upgrade, the culmination of a three-year project, is expected to provide better indoor reception for viewers.

Those who watch KTVQ via cable or satellite will not be affected.

Watch the video below as Ed McIntosh walks you through rescanning your television: