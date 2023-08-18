KTVQ journalists received Edward R. Murrow award for flood coverage

KTVQ has been honored for the work of two journalists in the aftermath of the 2022 floods in southern Montana.

Brandon Sullivan and Jay Kohn recently received a national Edward R. Murrow Award in the small-market television category of hard news for their story, Surviving the Aftermath,which documented the devastation and rebuild efforts across Montana following the historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park.

The story focused on Gardiner, a gateway community to the park that was cut off from its lifeline.

Over the course of three days, the Billings-based news team featured 22 communities in the market that were impacted by the floods, documenting the damage and highlighting the resiliency of Montanans.

Kohn was an anchor at KTVQ for nearly two decades. He remained as a contributor following his semi-retirement.

Sullivan has received three national Murrow awards. The previous two were for his feature onfour-time Montana state wrestling champion Charlie Klepps (now a KTVQ reporter) and his feature on Ethan Asher, a Wyoming high school quarterback recovering from a car crash.

The Edward R. Murrow awards are awarded by the Radio and Television News Directors Association, and they exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

