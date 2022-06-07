KTVQ brings home 'Best Newscast' Emmy in regional awards

BILLINGS - KTVQ-TV was awarded the Northwest Regional Emmy Award for “Best Newscast” at a ceremony held in Seattle, Wash., on June 4.

The Northwest Regional Emmy Awards recognize broadcast excellence in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington state, and the “Best Newscast” award is among the most prestigious awards given out to television stations.

KTVQ’s entry was titled “Wild Winds on a Turkey Tuesday” and featured our 5:30 evening newscast from Nov. 16, 2021. Wind gusts of up to 92 mph caused extensive damage across southern Montana and northern Wyoming, crashing into homes, knocking out power, and spreading rare November wildfires. That weather event coincided with KTVQ’s annual “Turkey Tuesday” campaign which raised more than $40,000 for the Billings Food Bank and Toys for Tots.

“Every day is unique in television news, but November 16th was an especially challenging day for Q2 staff, and our team of journalists knocked it out of the park,” said KTVQ News Director Keagan Harsha. “We not only had teams spread out throughout Montana and Wyoming covering important breaking news, we also were busy serving our community and connecting thousands of Montana families with much needed resources.”

MTN photographer and reporter Brandon Sullivan also received two individual Emmy Awards for his work at KTVQ. Sullivan was awarded an Emmy for his work on a story called “Victory Dance” that aired in May of 2021. Sullivan also received the award for best “News Editor” in the Northwest region.

Click here to watch the winning newscast.

Click here to watch Victory Dance.

In addition, MTN’s Carley Rainey received an Emmy award for “Editor – Non-News” for her work throughout 2021.

KTVQ received a total of eight Emmy nominations in this year’s competition.

Below is the list of nominees from KTVQ:

- Best Evening Newscast – “Wild Winds on a Turkey Tuesday”

- Historical/Cultural – “Victory Dance,” Brandon Sullivan, Reporter/Videographer

- Sports Story – News – “River Dreams,” Andrea Lutz, Reporter, Brandon Sullivan, Photographer

- News Promotion – Single Spot – “MTN News – Our Home,” Brandon Sullivan, Director/Producer

- Photographer – News – Brandon Sullivan

- Photographer – Short Form or Long Form Content – Brandon Sullivan

- Editor – News – Brandon Sullivan

- Editor – Non-news (Short/Long Form Content) – Brandon Sullivan

