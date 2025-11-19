Korean BBQ joint Cupbop opening in Billings

Montana's first Cupbop, Korean BBQ quick-serve joint, is coming to a spot in the parking lot in front of the old HomeGoods building on King Avenue West.

Cupbop made waves when its founder, Jung Song, appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2002 and struck a deal with billionaire Mark Cuban to expand the business.

The eatery was founded in Salt Lake City in 2013 as single food truck serving Korean BBQ bowls at Utah events, according to a news release from the company.

Cupbop now has 200 locations worldwide and is aiming to capitalize on increased interest in Korean food and culture, according to Song.

"At Cupbop, our mission is simple: to bring the flavors and spirit of Korea to every community we serve,” he said in the news release. “We’re thrilled to be opening in Billings and can’t wait to introduce even more people to the fun and flavor of Korean BBQ in a cup.”

Menu highlights include:

- K-Bop Classic – bulgogi-style beef with savory house sauce

- Rock Bop – crispy Korean-style fried chicken

- Hot Bop – spicy, tangy pork

- Veggie Bop – hearty vegetarian option

- Mandubop – fried dumplings drizzled in sweet soy glaze

- A full heat range from mild to fiery (1–10)

- Sides such as mandoo dumplings, japchae noodles, and K-wings

Construction at 2564 King Ave W, Suite A begins this week, and the store is aiming for a January 2026 grand opening.

The announcement comes the same day as another chain restaurant, Wingstop, opened on Billings West End.