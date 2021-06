Movies Under the Stars came back Friday night after having all showings canceled last year.

The Billings Kiwanis showed "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron."

After several years in parks, the movie night has a home at ZooMontana.

It's the first of five movie nights on the schedule for the free movies.

Proceeds from concessions help non-profit organizations and this showing is for the Peace Institute.

The next movie showing is "Lilo and Stitch" on July 9.