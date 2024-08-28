KinderREADy: New program intends to improve childhood literacy before Kindergarten

BILLINGS — A new pre-K program initiative known as KinderREADy is available to 4-year-olds in District 2. Three elementary schools in the district will house “hubs” for classrooms to be used. The Elementary schools are Bench, McKinley, and Orchard.

The price of admission for the program is completely free, and 288 spots are available for this school year. KinderREADy runs with the District 2 school year, and offers half day sessions either in the morning or afternoon.

What makes KinderREADy different, compared to typical “preschool” programs, is that it focuses on literacy and teaching kids reading skills. The program intends to prepare the children for Kindergarten.

The new school year will begin on Tuesday, September 3. Registration forms can still be submitted, and parents will be contacted to schedule a screening appointment.

Register for KinderREADy, or learn more by visiting their website.