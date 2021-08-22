Kids sell livestock at final day of MontanaFair

The last day of MontanaFair brought the junior livestock sale to the MetraPark Expo Center Saturday.

The kids from 4H and FFA prepared their animals for the show.

Maycee Mosher showing Snip at MontanaFair junior livestock sale. Courtesy: Spotlight Productions

"I'm selling him today," Maycee Mosher said about her steer named Snip. "He's a Black Angus cross. His name is Snip, and he has a white spot on his nose. He weighs 1496."

Maycee Mosher, 4H Shepherd Wranglers. KTVQ photo

Raising and showing an animal bring some good lessons,

"A bunch of confidence," Mosher said.

"Responsibility. Understanding what the process is," said Randie Mosher, Maycee's mother. "It's super important to learn where their food comes from where they're where their meal comes from."

Randie Mosher KTVQ photo

"Having a good work ethic and the rewards that come with that and then they learn responsibility and how to become a real productive citizen," said Joe Goggin, livestock sale auctioneer. "And at the end of the day you go shake your competitor's hand that beat you and say good job and I'll get you next time. And I think it's kind of it's kind of the American way."

Joe Goggins, junior livestock sale auctioneer. KTVQ photo

The Patrick K. Goggins Junior Livestock Sale is named after Joe's dad.

"He loved youth," Goggins said. "Loved competition, and loved this community. My mom's here, 90 years old, has 13 great grandkids that have steers. So it's, it's, it's kind of an emotional day for us as well."

And Maycee is one of the great grandchildren.

"It's pretty special," Randie Mosher said. "It's a cool thing to be able to participate in something that your great grandpa helped start."

And all the kids at the sale pick up some good lessons.

"These kids in this barn will be in the future," Goggins said. "They're getting groomed to be the leaders of this country."