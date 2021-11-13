Kids nervous about shots? Furry friends will be at Billings vaccine site

BILLINGS — A big part of the kids' COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at MetraPark in Billings is a calming canine to ease the fears of getting those shots.

Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response Team is a nonprofit organization established in 2001 to help people affected by disasters and traumatic events.

The group's mission is to help people through the comfort of their furry friends. These dogs are trained to seek out people in distress or discomfort and stay by their side.

All of Hope's furry friends are trained to respond under stress and in any crisis.

The clinic will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at MetraPark for children aged 5 to 11. The CDC granted authorization for children of those ages to receive the vaccine last week.

To learn more about Hope, you can visit their website at www.Hopeaacr.org.