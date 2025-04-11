Kidnapped, assaulted, and denied: Montana woman’s fight for mental health help

BILLINGS — When Kristina Gibson’s phone rang in late February, she never imagined the kind of news she was about to hear.

“It was incredibly emotional at that time, and trying to process it. It was not something you would ever expect,” said Kristina.

Her 27-year-old stepdaughter, Taylor Gibson, had been kidnapped while vacationing in Costa Rica.

“There was definitely police involvement with this. The embassy was involved in this as well,” said Kristina.

Taylor, who had traveled with friends and her girlfriend, had opted to stay back one day while the group went surfing. That was when everything changed.

“I was a little bit tired and decided, ‘I’m gonna take a day to myself,'" said Taylor. "During that time, I was drugged, kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and we believe, with the intention of trafficking."

She was eventually found by friends and brought back to the United States.

She is now in California, trying to recover from the trauma.

“Going back to my house in Bozeman, going back into work, talking to people, and acting like it didn’t happen is not an option,” said Taylor.

After returning to Montana, she began searching for trauma care she felt could truly help. What she found, she said, was not enough.

“I’ve had a pretty difficult time finding resources to receive trauma therapy in the state of Montana that goes beyond just calling a simple hotline or weekly therapy sessions," said Taylor. "I needed to be surrounded by all women, women who I can relate to."

She found the support she needed in California. Her insurance provider, however, would not approve the out-of-state care.

“The insurance company, unfortunately, denied my request, even after hearing my story, to cover anything outside of the state of Montana,” said Taylor.

For Kristina, who works at Billings Clinic, Taylor’s experience mirrors what she sees on a regular basis.

“It is definitely something we see with our patients, too, when it comes to insurance and everything too, and we do see those difficulties,” said Kristina.

As Taylor works to rebuild her life, her community has rallied behind her. Supporters helped raise $25,000 to offset the cost of treatment.

“You stand by women. We are here to empower one another, and we believe survivors," said Kristina. "We are so blessed, and people have definitely, definitely come through for us."

The next fundraising events for help offset Taylor's recovery expenses are:

Club Lux - May 2, starting at 9 p.m.

105 Brewing - May 19