Juvenile killed in Laurel crash

LAUREL - Laurel police said a juvenile was killed in a crash early Monday.

According to a press release, the crash happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the area of the 300 block of South 1st Ave.

When officers arrived, they located a single vehicle on the roadway that had sustained significant damage.

Emergency medical personnel were immediately dispatched and arrived on scene shortly thereafter.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the juvenile driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said he identity of the driver is being withheld. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Laurel Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol.

Preliminary findings indicate that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

No other information was immediately released, including the age and gender of the juvenile and whether there were any other occupants of the vehicle.