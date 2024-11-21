'Just blown up': Billings Career Center offers new drone class

BILLINGS — From firefighting to journalism, drones have been an invaluable tool in many industries in recent years. It's why the Billings Career Center is now offering a drone class, giving students the chance to get drone-certified.

With aspiring dreams to become an architect, 17-year-old senior Tommy Tracy jumped at the chance to be a part of the new curriculum.

"Drones are always fun. And what's cool about this class is it's more than just a drone class," said Tracy at the Career Center Wednesday. "Sure, we have a lot of fun, but it's teaching us skills to use in a growing industry. And I think that's really important because drones is, I mean, the past five years, it's just blown up."

Alina Hauter/MTN News Senior Tommy Tracy, 17, at the Billings Career Center

He said it's setting him up for success.

"And as a future architect, I feel like having the ability to maneuver a drone is really good in that field as well. And that's a good example. Real estate is huge in the drone industry, taking pictures of new houses and stuff," Tracy added.

Eric Anderson, instructor of the drone class at the Career Center, said students will also be able to get their drone certification in January.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Billings Career Center instructor Eric Anderson

"If they pass their Part 107 license, they have a commercial drone license and they can actually go to work right after that class," said Anderson. "They go through an online curriculum that's offered through USI. Once they finish that curriculum, they also get some drone simulator software and that gives them a chance to make sure that they kind of understand the controls and everything. And then we have some DJI mini fours that they actually get to fly outside and utilize their skills that they've learned."

Anderson said the course filled up very quickly.

"We have two classes this semester and then we're offering two classes next semester. So, we'll have 60 kids that have the opportunity to take the drone class this year," Anderson said.

Senior Marla Twotwo, 17, doesn't plan on pursuing a profession that uses drones, but she wanted to expand her horizons.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Senior Marla Twotwo,17, at the Billings Career Center

"I'm going to Arizona for college to be a nurse," Twotwo said. "It's really nice that controllers, you know how like Xbox, like the left hand is to move forward. It's the right hand that you have to move forward. So, it took a little while to get used to that."

Senior Ash Leonard, 17, actually built his own drone.

"I've crashed it a number of times. I've only flown it for probably three days. It's got grass and leaves and stuff stuck in it. But basically how you fly it, and it's like flying a stick shift on steroids," said Leonard.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Senior Ash Leonard, 17, at the Billings Career Center

It's a way to hone his own skills as it's bringing him closer to his goal of being a commercial drone operator.

"I have strange, eclectic, and expensive hobbies. Is that helpful? It's not good for my wallet," Leonard said.