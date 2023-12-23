'Just beautiful': 'Lights on Oasis' Christmas display dazzles Billings residents

BILLINGS — It's a 15-year-old tradition that grows a little bigger each year. Seven houses now make up 'Lights on Oasis', a Christmas display in the Billings Heights that boasts more than 50,000 dancing lights synchronized to music.

"Probably our fourth time back now," said Billings resident Sunny Cobb with her two-year-old grandson Elliot Asher on Wednesday.

It's hard to stay away from 'Lights on Oasis' at 641 Oasis Dr.

"It’s so fun that the music goes along and dances. The lights dance to the music,” Cobb said.

Those dancing lights are what inspired Ken Kantorowicz's Christmas tradition over a decade ago.

“My son was saying, oh those look cool ‘cuz we looked at some that were to music. And he thought, that would be a neat idea,” Kantorowicz said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Ken Kantorowicz

That neat idea turned into Kantorowicz's year long hobby.

"We did our yard for quite a while and then the neighbor next to us, we’re good friends, so we decided we can grow into that yard. The one across the street decided they wanted to help, maybe, that looked kind of cool?" said Kantorowicz.

'Lights on Oasis' has snowballed into seven houses this year and with over 50,000 lights, it's no wonder they were voted the winner of last year's Billings Lights Competition.

“The money we got for that, we actually installed the new sign in the neighbors yard,” Kantorowicz said.

The majority of the decorations are handmade, including the new sign they created with last year's prize money, captivating all who pass through.

“It’s just beautiful to sit and look at. Tomorrow we’re going to bring my 83-year-old mother to look at this,” said Billings resident Traci Heath.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“We’re going to make this a family tradition every year. Coming and looking at these lights for sure,” Cobb said.

Kantorowicz starts decorating as early as Halloween to make sure everything's just right.

“The coolest thing I think is over Halloween when all the little kids come up for trick or treat. We get so many of them say 'Oh, I love your Christmas lights.' That gets us in the Christmas spirit, gets us going and ready to put the lights up,” said Kantorowicz.

It's a hobby that shined bright enough to win third place in this year's Billings Lights Competition.

“We’ve already started planning next years, I already have a couple of ideas I want to do. I just can’t wait to get started on them,” Kantorowicz said.