Juneteenth presentation held at Western Heritage Center in Billings

BILLINGS — June 19 marks Juneteenth, a day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Celebrated as “Freedom Day,” this occasion provides a unique opportunity for communities, including Billings, to reflect on their histories and uplift narratives that are often marginalized.

Watch full video of Juneteenth presentation below:

Juneteenth presentation at Western Heritage Center

“It's a wonderful opportunity for us to explore a lot of the stories that are often overlooked or forgotten with Montana and local history,” community historian Lauren Hunley said Thursday at the Western Heritage Center in Billings.

Hunley emphasized the significance of the day in fostering inclusivity and understanding.

Historically, Juneteenth serves as a reminder of the struggles for freedom and a celebration of resilience within local communities.

“Historically, Billings had a very large, very involved Black American community. At the turn of the century, there was an Afro social club on the South Side,” Hunley said. “Every one of those men had a family and they had wives. They had children. So that is a huge part of our story.”

On Thursday, Kate Hampton, a historian with the Montana Historical Society, spoke at the Western Heritage Center about the importance of Juneteenth.

For the past 20 years, Hampton has dedicated herself to learning more about Black history, forming connections with diverse communities across the nation.

“It's really been the joy of my life to get to know people in different communities and across the nation,” Hampton said.

Hampton expressed her gratitude for those who have supported her along the way.

“This has been a long road of really joyful experiences and interactions with members of the Black community across the state to identify resources,” Hampton said.