ROCKVALE - A 60-year-old Joliet man was killed Wednesday evening when the ATV he was operating collided with a pickup truck.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the fatal crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near Rockvale. The ATV was traveling south on Magnum Lane when it collided with a Ford F-250 traveling east at a high speed on Mary's Lane at an intersection, the patrol said.

The driver of the ATV received fatal injuries. The driver of the truck, a 37-year-old Billings man, was not injured.