Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic at MSU Billings canceled

BILLINGS — Those who had an appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine Tuesday at MSU Billings and City College will no longer be having their appointments after the clinic was canceled.

University officials shut down the clinics Tuesday in accordance with a request from state health departments, says Dave Nordel, the Emergency Manager for MSUB.

The clinic had appointments for about 50 students and faculty members.

The shut down comes after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The recommendation comes after six people out of roughly 6.8 million who have received the vaccine in the U.S. developed rare and potentially harmful blood clots.

Nordel says that anyone who had an appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday can make an appointment for a different brand of vaccine at MetraPark or a participating pharmacy.

According to Nordel, the MSU Billings clinics will remain canceled until they receive more direction from state and national health departments.

Nordel hopes this information will come early Wednesday.

