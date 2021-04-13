Watch
Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic at MSU Billings canceled

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 13:34:21-04

BILLINGS — Those who had an appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine Tuesday at MSU Billings and City College will no longer be having their appointments after the clinic was canceled.

University officials shut down the clinics Tuesday in accordance with a request from state health departments, says Dave Nordel, the Emergency Manager for MSUB.

The clinic had appointments for about 50 students and faculty members.

The shut down comes after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The recommendation comes after six people out of roughly 6.8 million who have received the vaccine in the U.S. developed rare and potentially harmful blood clots.

Nordel says that anyone who had an appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday can make an appointment for a different brand of vaccine at MetraPark or a participating pharmacy.

According to Nordel, the MSU Billings clinics will remain canceled until they receive more direction from state and national health departments.

Nordel hopes this information will come early Wednesday.

