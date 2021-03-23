Jim Veltkamp confirmed as new chief for Bozeman Police Department

BOZEMAN — The City of Bozeman announced Tuesday morning Jim Veltkamp as the new police chief for the Bozeman Police Department.

Veltkamp has been serving as the interim police chief and will begin his new role immediately.

In a press release from the city of Bozeman, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said, “The City received a number of highly qualified applicants from across the country for this position, but Chief Veltkamp continued to shine. We are ecstatic to have him continue his career at the city.”

“This process was thorough, transparent, and had significant engagement from the community. We’re confident in Chief Veltkamp’s leadership and ability to elevate the work of this department to the next level.”

According to the City of Bozeman:

“Jim Veltkamp joined the Bozeman Police Department in 1999. Aside from his current positions, he has worked as a patrol officer, a drug detective with the Missouri River Drug Task Force, a patrol sergeant, the support services captain, and the patrol captain. During his time with the department, he had the opportunity to be involved in a wide variety of projects focused on connecting the department and community, upgrading technology, improving the overall well-being of officers and staff, and addressing the rapid growth of the City and department. Jim is a graduate of the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, the Montana Executive Leadership Institute, the FBI National Academy, and is a member of the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.”

