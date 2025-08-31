BILLINGS— Eighteen Boise Cascade employees in Billings have been on strike for five weeks, since July 29.

Teamsters Union Local 190, a local labor union, is helping the employees negotiate higher wages.

Watch to see what employees are negotiating for:

‘It’s not about greed for us’: Billings-based Boise Cascade strike enters fifth week

“We're just asking for them to have a little bit more take-home money. We have young adults that are trying to initiate or start a family. And we really want to try and fight to provide for them so they can buy a house and raise kids,” said the union’s principal officer, Jim Soumas.

Employees have been taking six-hour shifts holding signs outside the Boise Cascade building at 1240 S. 29th St. W. Monday through Friday, 24 hours per day.

“It gets to be a long day in the 95 plus degree weather out here to be walking this line for six hours,” said Soumas.

Vanessa Willardson Jim Soumas

Passing drivers have noticed and shown support.

“It's honking horns constantly. We've had a lot of people bring over snacks and drinks,” he added.

One warehouse employee, Zeb Plovanic, is fighting for fair wages for him and his coworkers.

“It's not about greed for us. It's just to get a living wage to be able to take care of your family,” Plovanic said.

He is ready for the strike to end. The employee would rather be working than standing outside.

“We're in almost September now. That's too long. You know, we've got to speed this up and get us back to work. We don't want to be out here. We want to be in where we're doing our job, making a living,” Plovanic said.

The union renegotiates their contract with Boise Cascade every three to four years. They will meet to discuss it on September 5.

Plovanic hopes they will come to a peaceful agreement.

“There are salesmen and managers inside. We're friends. We've known these people since we started working here,” said Plovanic.

According to Soumas, the strike could go on for months if the two parties do not reach an agreement.

“I really don't think we're that far apart right now as far as what the members would find acceptable so they can return to work. But if we can't get to that point, it can continue,” said Soumas.