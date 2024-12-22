'It's fun:' Fromberg woman turning candle making hobby into business

FROMBERG — One Fromberg woman is attempting to turn her hobby of candle making into a small business this holiday season.

Karen Witt has made all natural candles out of her home for family and friends for years and said it's always been something she enjoyed.

This year, she decided to expand her reach after ending up with some extra beeswax, which is what her candles are made of.

“I started making candles probably 10-15 years ago and really enjoyed that craft part of it,” Witt said. “I decided that this year, since I had so much extra beeswax, that it might be nice to bring that out to other people especially before the holiday time and Christmas time."

So, Witt is "mass producing" them, though in reality, she hopes to make and sell about 200 candles this winter. Their price is anywhere from five to $25.

“This is something that I thought would be nice to share,” Witt said. "It's a fun thing for me and figured people might enjoy them."

The candles have unique designs and are made of beeswax. Witt said that avoiding unwanted toxins is important to her.

"I always get the beeswax from the same place," Witt said. "I like knowing what I'm burning, right? If there’s metal in there or any other chemicals, you’re putting that in the air when you burn the wick."

The cleanliness isn't the only thing that makes Witt's candles stand out. She uses unique molds to shape the candles into a variety of different designs.

“These are good candles, so I’m making good candles and it’s fun," Witt said. "It's a fun thing to do.”

The process itself is timely. Witt uses a small heater to melt the wax, before she pours it into the molds and allows it to solidify. After a few hours, Witt will peel the candles out of the molds and start on the next batch.

"It's relaxing for me," Witt said. "And honestly, it's a hobby I can work on while doing other stuff, which is nice."

While it's a fun activity for her, she hopes her candles can provide a sense of happiness for her customers. At the same time, she hopes her story can help inspire people to try new things.

“Well I might be able to inspire some kids who say ‘I’ve never done that maybe I want to go try it,'” Witt said. "It doesn't matter how old you are, you can always develop new passions."