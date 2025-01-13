'It's all about goodwill,' Columbus Radio Club builds global bridges from Montana

COLUMBUS — On Saturday, The Columbus Radio Club met for its weekly gathering at the local firehouse.

“The radio bands we have access to (are) a precious resource, much like the rivers and lakes here in Montana, they’re for everybody," said Gil Leonard (callsign: NG7IL), a club co-founder.

The club was founded about a year ago when Leonard and his friend, Nancy Wolters (callsign: AA7VE), decided to meet in Columbus after communicating over the airwaves.

“A couple of the guys (ask over the radio), ‘What are you baking today?’" said Wolters. "I’ve never met them. I’ll probably never, ever, see them face to face … That’s part of the beauty of it.”

On Saturday, Leonard gave his first presentation as a club representative at the Stillwater County Library, discussing radio technology.

“Besides advancing the radio art through experimentation, it’s all about goodwill," said Leonard. "It doesn’t matter if they’re in another continent, or just across state lines, or in your own hometown.”

He was inspired to reach out to the library after he heard a frustrated 7-year-old had returned books on amateur radio technology.

“I kind of wonder if maybe that young man didn’t try to eat an elephant all in one bite," said Leonard.

He said he plans to offer classes for both adults and children at different paces, tailored to their needs, through the library—provided there is enough interest from the community.