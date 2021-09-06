Is it time to start your fall planting?

BILLINGS — As nights begin to get colder, many are wondering when they should begin their fall planting.

“Whenever you’re ready to switch over it’s a good time. Kale, pansies, mums, anytime now. Again, trees and shrubs, it’s a great time to plant them,” said Shelly Gayvert, the owner of garden avenue greenhouse.

Gayvert says along with planting it is also a good time to re-seed and fertilize your lawn.

“One thing about this year that you need to also keep in mind is that we had a really hard summer, really dry summer. It’s a good idea to take a hose out and deep soak your trees and shrubs. Even older, established trees need that deep soaking because it’s just been a really hard, dry year so even down in the ground is really dry,” said Gayvert.

Along with trees, shrubs, mums, and other plants now is also a good time to plant bulb flowers such as tulips and alliums.

“It’s a really good time to plant bulbs now. It’s really nice to plant them now so that in the spring they’ll start coming up. If you plant them in the spring, then you don’t necessarily end up with the good blooming like you do now. You can plant daffodils and tulips and all kinds of things,” said Gayvert.

Certain shrubs should be mulched, and if your plants are in pots instead of in the ground, they will need to be brought inside or covered whenever it freezes.