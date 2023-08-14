Investigation ongoing into death of man found in Billings

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found off King Avenue East.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release issued Monday that a deputy located an unresponsive man on the grass in the area of King Avenue East and City Center Circle on Sunday.

The deputy determined the man was deceased.

Additional deputies, including detectives as well as Montana Highway Patrol troopers, responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

The deceased is an adult male who has been identified, although authorities still need to locate and notify family members, Linder said.

"At this time there are no obvious signs of foul play, but the cause of death has not yet been determined," the sheriff said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday afternoon to determine the cause of the man's death and the investigation is ongoing.