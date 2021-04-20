Investigation continues into Billings shooting; police say public not in danger

The Billings Police Department said they have not yet captured the suspect in connection with Monday’s shooting that took place at 4101 King Ave. East.

Chief Rich St. John of the Billings Police Department said Tuesday police do not believe that the suspect is a danger to the public.

The incident resulted in a 45-year-old woman being sent to the hospital after a bullet struck her in the head.

Police say that they have reason to believe that the victim and suspect were acquainted.

At this time the victim remains in the hospital and there is no information available on her condition.