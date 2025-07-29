Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Intermountain Health breaks ground on medical warehouse in Billings

BILLINGS — Intermountain Health celebrated Tuesday morning the groundbreaking of a new medical supply warehouse.

This state-of-the-art facility will be responsible for housing and shipping more than 500,000 medical supply items annually to hospitals and clinics statewide.

The location of the new warehouse is right off Interstate 90 in Billings, near Elysian Road.

“Having this located right on the interstate to best service supplies coming in as well as supplies going out, linens, laundry, scrubs, those things. It just makes perfect sense to have it here and have it up in operational before our new hospital opens,” Lee Boyles, president of Intermountain Health of Montana and Wyoming, said Tuesday.

This new facility will add jobs to the area. Construction of the Consolidated Services Center will employ nearly 100 tradespeople.

Once the facility is operational, it will employ around 70 workers.

Intermountain Health anticipates this project will be completed in late 2026.

