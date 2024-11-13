'Inspiring:' Educator creates sports club for special-needs students at Elysian School in Billings

BILLINGS — In less than two years of working at Elysian School as a paraprofessional, 19-year-old Maddie Hardy has helped create a special-needs club for students to get their chance playing different sports.

The club, which is called the Unified Eagles, is a nonprofit and helps all special-needs students at the school from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Hardy, a 2022 graduate of Billings West High School, said she got the idea from a class she took her senior year of high school.

"I was actually in a jewelry class, but I didn't like it," Hardy said. "I was kind of done with school at that point and then I took Unified Physical Education my senior year. It helped get me through."

The course gives students credit for assisting special needs students in their Physical Education class. Hardy said it didn't take long for her to fall in love with all of it.

"The first day I walked into the class..." Hardy said, pausing as tears filled her eyes. "You just walk in and everybody was the same. Nobody was different. I knew it was where I was supposed to be."

Before jumping in completely, Hardy figured it would be best to make sure it's truly what she wanted to do. Instead of enrolling in college, she applied to be a paraprofessional at Elysian, which gave her the chance to work in the special education department as an assistant.

"I mean, this isn't what a typical 19-year-old would be doing," Hardy said with a smile. "But I love it."

And the school certainly loves her back. In less than two years, she's become a staple in the hallways, beloved by both teachers and students.

"To watch what she did for our school, words can't express it," said Special Needs Teacher PJ Lybeck.

"(The club) helps me understand how other people feel," said student Emmy Abrams. "I think that's important and Miss Maddie is the reason it's here."

Another student, Fiona Lybeck, said she's completely changed the culture in the halls.

"Before Maddie came here, there wasn't that much inclusion or awareness about people with disabilities," Lybeck said. "Now that she's here and this club has started, it feels like that's all changed."

Hardy said that as soon as she was accepted as a paraprofessional, she got to work forming the club.

"I think I brought it up before I applied," Hardy said. "I said, 'If I get hired, we're forming a Special Olympics team.' Administration was on board and we've just been a crazy train going for it since."

Today, the club has blossomed, recently sending athletes to the Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament and growing both in numbers of volunteers and athletes.

"It has been very inspiring to see Maddie's dedication and passion," said fellow paraprofessional Tena Ruffato. "She's made a difference."

Hardy said she's confident in this being the right path for her future. She's now applying to colleges so she can obtain her teaching degree. Of course, she's going to be attending online so she can stay with her new family.

"Maybe someday I'll want to spread my wings and leave for a bit," Hardy said. "But honestly, I just love this team way too much to even think about leaving right now."