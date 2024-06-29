Watch Now
Inner Belt Loop closed as multiple crews tackle wildland fire in Billings Heights

A look at the smoke from the wildland fire in the Heights.
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jun 29, 2024

BILLINGS — Skyway Drive to Alkali Creek Road in the Billings Heights is closed after a large wildland fire broke out in the area Saturday afternoon.

According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, no evacuations are in place at the moment, but in a press release on social media, they say that this is a "rapidly changing incident" and to avoid the area.

Multiple crews, equipment, and helicopters are working in the area to fight the fire.

According to MT Fire Info, the fire has burned at least 45 acres so far.

