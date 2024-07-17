Inmate death reported at Yellowstone County jail

BILLINGS - An inmate at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility died in a cell.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release issued Wednesday that the death was discovered at the jail on Monday shortly before 11 p.m.

Linder said a detention officer making security checks found an unresponsive male inmate in his cell. The officer called for medical and other assistance who also responded.

The inmate, who was the only occupant of the cell, was found with a piece of cloth around his neck. Lifesaving measures were attempted but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, as well as the Coroner’s Division, are conducting the investigation into the death, Linder said.

The inmate was identified as 23-year-old Cash Nelson. Nelson was incarcerated on a federal hold.

Because this was an in-custody death, a Coroner’s Inquest will be scheduled by the Yellowstone County Attorney.

