Injury accident slows traffic Monday morning in downtown Billings

Posted at 6:43 AM, Jun 06, 2022
BILLINGS - A serious injury accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has slowed traffic Monday morning in downtown Billings.

Police reported on Twitter at about 6:30 a.m. the crash happened at First Avenue North and North 27th Street. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital.

Two lanes of First Avenue North were closed, police said, and they asked commuters to consider an alternate route while the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

