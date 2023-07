BILLINGS - A two-vehicle injury accident forced the closure of the intersection at Zimmerman Trail at Grand Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Police said on a social media post the "serious injury crash" happened shortly before 7 a.m. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.

The intersection will be closed for several hours, the post states. The department's crash team was activated and police asked drivers to use an alternate route.

No other information was immediately released.