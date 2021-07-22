Injured Red Lodge firefighter continues treatment at Utah hospital

A Red Lodge firefighter injured while fighting the Harris Hill Fire north of Joliet continues to receive treatment at a hospital in Utah.

Dan Steffensen, a veteran volunteer who has fought wildfires across the western states, was injured on July 16 when he was overrun by flames during a sudden wind shift.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Red Lodge Fire Rescue said they received an encouraging note from Steffensen's family.

"I am so overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support EVERYONE is showing for Dan," the post states. "We are so grateful. His second surgery today should help boost his recovery and hopefully he can get that dern vent tube out very soon. Please let people know that Dan's family is humbled and blessed by their concern."

Steffensen is receiving treatment at the University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City. A GoFundMe account has been set up for Steffensen. Click here to donate.

The Harris Fire started near Joliet on July 15 and burned an estimated 2,344 acres. It has been fully contained.

