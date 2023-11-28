Indian boarding school films, discussion coming to Babcock Theater

BILLINGS — A film series coming to the Babcock Theater Wednesday, Nov. 29, dives deep in the legacy of Indian boarding schools with the goal of helping others to open up about their own experiences with historical trauma.

Free screenings of the motion pictures 'Indian Horse' and 'Bones of Crows' will be held at the Babcock throughout the day and a panel of moderators, including one of the film's actors, will moderate discussions related to the film and how they impact Indigenous communities.

The event is being sponsored by the Northern Cheyenne Recovery Center, Red Eagle Soaring, and Society of War Dancers in conjunction with Native American Heritage Month and the commemoration of the Sand Creek Massacre.

Event organizers say showing the films and discussing trauma can also help in building resiliency.

"We know our people are hurting and suffering," said Eugene Little Coyote. "We would love to have people understand why, what the root base is for that, and start the discussion so the healing can begin."

Events of the day begin at 8 a.m. at the Northern Cheyenne tribal building in Lame Deer with a ceremony, then buses will take attendees to the Babcock in Billings.

Indian Horse show at 1 p.m., followed by a panel discussion, and at 6 p.m. Bones of Crows will play. Any and all parts of the events are open to the public with free admission and free popcorn for the films.

Nov. 29 is the commemoration of the Sand Creek Massacre, in which nearly 200 Cheyenne and Arapaho women, children and older men were killed by the U.S. Cavalry in a surprise attack in their villages.

