Incumbents leading in Billings City Council races

Incumbents fared well in the Billings City Council races Tuesday night, but a few new faces will join the body next year.
Incumbents Kendra Shaw of Ward 1, Roy Neese of Ward 2 and Mike Boyette of Ward 5 were all leading races in their respective races in unofficial results Tuesday night.
The remaining two races featured two newcomers facing off to win a seat.
In Ward 3, Bill Kennedy was leading Charlie Loveridge, while Scott Aspenlieder was leading Mary Hernandez in Ward 4.
The Billings City Council has 10 members, with two representatives in each ward.
Here are the unofficial results in the all-mail race:
Billings City Council
Ward 1
Kendra Shaw (i) 2,242
Michael Mayott 1,760
Ward 2
Roy Neese (i) 3,387
Dustin Hanson 1,913
Ward 3
Bill Kennedy 2,740
Charlie Loveridge 2,527
Ward 4
Mary Hernandez 3,666
Scott Aspenlieder 4,510
Ward 5
Mike Boyett (i) 3,367
Beau Mulvaney 2,517