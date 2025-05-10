In Red Lodge, students grow blooms and wisdom with every petal

RED LODGE — At Red Lodge High School, spring brings more than sunshine. It brings sales.

Each year, students in the school's Future Farmers of America program (FFA) prepare for a community plant sale. The project turns a modest greenhouse into a hub of opportunity—and a hands-on economics lesson.

“People will come out to the greenhouse to buy the products that students have raised,” said Allyson Lammiman, who has been teaching agriculture classes for two decades.

In Red Lodge, students grow blooms—and a bit of wisdom with every petal

To take part, students must apply for a loan to “rent” gardening space in the school’s greenhouse. They are responsible for growing, maintaining, and marketing their own inventory.

"They end up keeping about 50% of their profit,” said Lammiman, who explained much of the funds go towards the cost of college when students graduate.

The lessons learned inside the greenhouse go far beyond finances.

“Here in Montana, it’s not exactly the easiest to grow things here,” said Madison Brown, a sophomore.

Adversity is part of the curriculum, whether it is pests, disease or unpredictable weather. Still, students find room for joy and self expression.

While agriculture is the focus, the greenhouse also cultivates something less visible but more enduring: community.

“We try to make a point out to everybody that we’re not judgmental, and we’re here to have a fun time, not just go to school,” said Abigail Degutis, FFA president and Red Lodge High School junior.

She explained both gardens and people flourish when they are treated with care.

“Plants and people are a lot alike," said Degutis. "You want to be kind. You want to make sure that everything is heard."

That philosophy—gentle and subtly inclusive—is passed between students not in lectures, but in the way they care for what grows.

“We don’t see a lot of those blue flowers and stuff like that. They’re super unique and super cool to me,” said Marlo Fayad.

In a place where vivid bloom often takes center stage, it is easy to miss what is truly taking root: patience, empathy, and a shared sense of belonging.

“You want to treat all of your plants with an equal kindness, just like you want to do with people,” said Degutis.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the greenhouse will open its doors to the community for the annual plant sale.