Iconic Schwan's stopping deliveries in Montana

You can say so long to the Schwan's man.

The iconic food delivery company and its yellow trucks are leaving Montana and most of the western United States.

Schwan's, which sold in 2018 and was rebranded last year under the name Yelloh, is scaling back its delivery to 18 states, mostly on the East Coast.

This means 90 delivery sites will close, including one in Lockwood.

The company serviced Wyoming too.

Yelloh has cited rising business costs in a post-COVID-19 pandemic world for shifting its business.

Schwan's started in 1952.