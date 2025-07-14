Iconic DanWalt Gardens in south Billings listed to sell for $2.1M

BILLINGS — Clint and Suri Lunde, the current owners of the DanWalt Gardens on Billings South Side, have put the famous property up for sale.

The Gardens were listed by Billings-based Andrew Miller, a real estate agent for PureWest Christies, at the beginning of May.

Watch Clint Lunde, the owner of the DanWalt Gardens, talk about selling the property:

DanWalt Gardens listed for $2.1M

For $2.1 million, the property includes event space, three acres of land, three homes, and of course the botanical gardens.

The garden’s filled with flowers, plants, and even chickens.

“We wanted to build the place up. Basically, build up the garden, renovate the pavilion, and kind of take the gardens to a next level,” Clint Lunde said Monday.

The Lundes have owned the property for eight years since 2017.

“I'm 62, and we're thinking it's about time to retire,” Lunde said.

The Lundes are excited for their new journey.

“It's gonna be a bittersweet day when we when we walk away,” Lunde said.

Miller is helping the Lundes find the right buyer.

“Would love to find somebody that can then keep on the tradition of what Dan and Walt started years ago,” Miller said.

The property is an opportunity for a buyer to capitalize on a successful existing business, Miller said.

“There's a business value as well,” Miller said.

Potential income streams include residential lease and rentals, along with bookings for birthdays, weddings, private parties and corporate events.

“You have to consider the value of the land, the buildings that are on the property,” Miller said.