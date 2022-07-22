I-90 at Billings closed, traffic detoured through city

Update 12:10 p.m.

The highway has reopened.

________________________________________________

BILLINGS - Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, a downed power line shut down Interstate 90 between the South Billings Boulevard and South 27th Street exits.

The downed power line impacts both directions of traffic on the interstate, according to a press release from Victoria Hill, a spokeswoman for the City of Billings.

Drivers need to take a detour through the city to re-enter the interstate.

The Frontage Road has been closed this week for construction and is not available for the detour.

NorthWestern Energy estimates it will take up to two hours to reopen the highway.

The power line has been neutralized.

The Billings Fire Department was initially called in to assist. The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol remain on scene.

