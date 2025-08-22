Hysham man killed in one-vehicle crash on I-94

ROSEBUD - An 86-year-old Hysham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 94.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Friday at 1:30 a.m. at mile marker 106 near Rosebud.

The driver and only occupant of a Toyota Tacoma was headed eastbound when the truck drifted off the side of the highway. The driver overcorrected, reentered the highway, and crossed the centerline.

The patrol states the driver then overcorrected again causing the truck to roll. The driver, whose name has not been released, was ejected and died at the scene.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, and the patrol said alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

