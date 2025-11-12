Huntley Project students continue Veterans Day parade tradition for 53rd year

WORDEN— Sixty-five sixth grade students from Huntley Project Schools paraded down Main Street in Worden Tuesday afternoon in honor of Veterans Day.

The parade is a 53-year-old tradition that many community members remember participating in when they were in school, according to sixth grade teacher Maranda Simpson.

Huntley Project students continue veterans day parade tradition for 53 years

“Every year I'm so proud of the students. They do such a great job of putting so much effort into preparing and planning for this,” said Simpson.

Veterans Cliff Holmes and John Krkosa, both former VFW Post Commanders, have participated in the gun salute in the parade since it began 53 years ago.

“There seems to be a lot more kids here recently. I'm glad to see that. It kind of fills your heart a little bit that they take the interest that they do in their country and flag,” said Holmes.

“(It’s) one of the best days we've had in 50 years,” added Krkosa.

For the kids, preparing for the parade is hard work. According to sixth grade student Drake Hale, the students practiced for two weeks, often in cold and windy weather.

The students say the work is worth it.

“It means basically giving veterans the honor that they deserve and basically showing them that there are people that respect them a lot,” said Hale.

Hale’s classmate, Adalynn Cole, agrees.

“I feel like that doing this parade shows that anybody at any age can show how much veterans means to everybody,” she said.