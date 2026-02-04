Huntley Project School goes into brief shelter in place following threat

Huntley Project School underwent a brief shelter in place Wednesday after a passerby made a potential threat toward the school, according to Superintendent Mark Wandle.

The individual was contacted by the school's resource officer, and the situation is being addressed, Wandle wrote on social media.

Wandle did not say if the person was arrested, or how credible the threat was.

Here's the full post:

Staff and Families,

Thank you to our staff, administration, and School Resource Officer for the quick reaction and coordination.

Because of their immediate communication and response, we were able to quickly locate and identify the individual who made a potential threat while walking by the school.

Our SRO has verified that the individual has been contacted and the situation is being addressed.

Out of an abundance of caution, we initiated a shelter in place, which has now been lifted.

I appreciate everyone’s calm, professional response and teamwork to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

Situations like this remind us how important it is to act quickly and look out for one another.

We did send a message out on Infinite Campus, but due to us wanting to have a quick reaction trying to communicate for various levels I could’ve added more to the message.

My immediate concern was making sure that our staff inside the building knew what was going on and had some details that were filtering in.

Thank you for your continued vigilance and support.

Mark Wandle