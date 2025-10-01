Huntley Project School District breaks ground on $1.7M multipurpose center

BILLINGS— Huntley Project School District broke ground Wednesday afternoon on a $1.7 million multipurpose center.

The building will be located near staff parking across the street from Huntley Project High School.

The building will serve as a gym, classroom space and wrestling practice space.

"In the springtime or the fall sometimes, they have bad weather. It gives us a chance to have a spot for other activities to participate in or practice,” said Superintendent Mark Wandle.

Wandle estimates construction on the building to finish by spring.

“We're hoping to be in there by the end of February or middle of March. Hopefully middle of February, we could be in there for the wrestling season to wrap up. And then by the time spring sports start on March 10 or 12, we'd have a place for us to have practices in other areas if we have bad weather,” added Wandle.