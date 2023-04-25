Huntley Project Junior High School teacher wins $60,000 in CIA competition

WORDEN — She’s loved by her students, is passionate about STEM and science, and is now the winner of $60,000. Huntley Project Junior High School science teacher Brandi Norman won a competition sponsored by the CIA and now she’ll use her winnings to support the kids in her classroom.

It’s not every day the CIA sends you a $60,000 check.

“You have won the CIA Mission Possible Operation Advanced Technology competition,” said associate manager at Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education, Jennifer Tyrell, on Tuesday as she handed the check to Norman.

If anyone deserves it, it’s STEM and science teacher Norman, one of five winners chosen from across the country.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“I was super surprised, and I didn’t cry. Which I was glad but it’s just really— I’m still in shock,” Norman said.

Norman entered the competition on the last day that applications were still being accepted. The goal of the contest is to inspire students to pursue STEM-related careers.

“It’s very inspiring because it shows that if I did want to go into something like that, I could succeed in something like that,” said one of Norman’s eight grade students, Jayona Thomas.

“This is a competition that the CIA is doing to put STEM technology equipment into the hands of students all across the country,” Tyrell said.

Norman uses tech, including 3D printers, coding software, and computers, to educate her students.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“My Chromebooks have all missing keys, and you can’t run a lot of the programs on a Chromebook so I needed just bigger technology so we could do our coding,” said Norman.

Norman made her case in a video she submitted as part of her application and Tyrell said her passion is what won over the judges.

“To hear that a teacher is going out of her way with not the right equipment, it really wants to make you ensure that they do have the right equipment,” Tyrell said.

Norman will be able to use the prize money to buy new technology for her class. Students like eighth grader Grace Hansen couldn’t be happier for new tech and her teacher.

“I’m excited because those computers are not my favorite. And just seeing her face light up, I mean no one knew about it. And then she won,” said Hansen.